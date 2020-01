View this post on Instagram

2019 is a year I will never forget. I can’t describe how it felt to win a 6th world title. I feel your love #TeamLH from all over the world and I want to end the year by saying a massive thank you for your support 🙏🏾 Now let’s celebrate the end of 2019 and come back fighting for 2020. Sending lots of love and positive energy to you all this New Year.