Hi everyone. I have been doing lots of thinking about what the right thing for me will be now when my partnership with Mathias is coming to an end. I have had so many incredible moments during my badminton career and I am so happy and proud of what I have achieved together with my partners through the years. Many ups and downs but to be honest it is definitely the victory moments, the feeling of improving and reaching the highest of my potential that pups up in my head. Fighting against the best in the world, beating (almost) everyone and being competable has been amazing. I have learned so much from this life and I sincerely feel I have gained so much experience which I am 100% sure I can use for the rest of my life. Thank you to all my partners, Jonas, Rasmus, Boe and Kolding. It has been a privilege to play with you guys. But I have decided to retire internationally after Thomas Cup in August. During national championships in start of February I told my parents and during European team championships I told my mental coach so I have been completely sure for a while and I have been extremely happy and relaxed ever since the decision was final! I know it is the right decision. Then came the Corona virus and my last asia trip to India/Malaysia got cancelled and now the Thomas Cup also got postponed. But I really want to end on a high and I would love to retire with a Thomas Cup medal on home soil in Denmark in August. In many ways badminton has also been tough on me. Often I have been nervous of failing and not doing good enough on court and the pressure of constantly be put on a loop by spectators, coaches, commentators, tv viewers and others, has not always felt good and never natural for me. Income rising when winning, falling dramatic when loosing and traveling 120+ days a year away from my family ( soon one more member 😃😘), has also been a tough combination for me. On all parameters I am mentally done, and I look forward to a new life where I am sure I will do even better than on the badminton court. I look forward to be judged also from my personality and human skills and not only my badminton skills. Thank you and stay safe 🙏👊