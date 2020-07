View this post on Instagram

Every time I was put inside the court, nothing else really mattered. I did not think that we were playing against top seeded teams with extraordinary players. My only thought was to make every second count. My family flew all the way from Davao just to see me represent and play for the country. My papa also but he was out of the country. All I ever did was look at them from the stands and in that instant, I knew I that if ever our coach decides to put me in, I’ll be ready. We may not have won any medal but I sure as hell feel like a champion because of you. You guys are my inspiration and my rock and I wouldn’t be here without you guys. Stay safe going back to Davao and I’ll see you guys real soon. Hehe I love my family!!!