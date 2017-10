Special thanks to Federal Oil @gresiniracing for this opportunity and @astrahondaracingteam for always support my racing career. Get well soon to @jorge_navarro9 and Thanks for all the good birthday wishes ✊🏼🔥🇲🇨 #26 #bismillah #satuhati #dimgas20 #jangankasihkendor #sepanggp2017

A post shared by Dimas Ekky Pratama (@dimaspratama20) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:08am PDT