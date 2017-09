Berbeda dari WAGS Lainnya, Kekasih Rafael Nadal Ini Justru Tak Ingin Terekspos Media

I just love how supportive Maria is. Look at her, all pumped up, cheering for her man. Those "vamos!" ❤️❤️❤️ Unfortunately, Rafa ended up losing but we just have reasons to be super proud of him & his fight! Seeing on the brighter side, Rafa will have more time to rest and prepare for the hard court season. I hope these two have some amazing days together ☀️🌴

A post shared by Maria Francisca Perelló ♡ (@xiscaperellofans) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT