Senang Gabung Aprilia di MotoGP 2018, Redding Beberkan Harapannya di Instagram

Hello Aprilia, i look forward to this new step in the ladder of life and career. This will be a great road of development to reach the best results of our package. I truly believe with this chance you have given me i can show my full potential which i have struggled with in the past seasons. Step at a time we will get there, i look forward to this. 🇬🇧🇮🇹

A post shared by Reddingpower (@reddingpower) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:41am PDT