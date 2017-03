BUSET! Petarung UFC Ini Tak Sengaja Tinju Wajah Seorang Ring Girls

2 days ago I got punched in the face accidentally by an mma champion on national tv. I thought this was a nightmare and I was completely mortified. I have had people writing nasty comments and laughing thinking this was a joke. This was no joke and yes I am lucky to have walked out of the ring with just a sore chin. The fighter and I hugged afterwards and he apologized. Now I can laugh about the exposure it is bringing me. Bang that till you pass out 💪🏼👊🏼 chin of steel baby.

A post shared by Melissa Lori (@melissalori) on Dec 4, 2016 at 5:16pm PST