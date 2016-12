Hendra Setiawan Gaet Pebulu Tangkis Asal Negeri Jiran

Next year, I will have a new partner who used to be one of my hardest opponent and also my good friend. He is Asian games champion 2006 & All England champion 2007.. Welcoming my new partner Tan Boon Heong.. Big hope that we can be the best. New Partner, New Target, New Challenge 🙏

